Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Harvard Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 386,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

