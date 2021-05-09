Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $637,301.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $95.99 million and approximately $637,301.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $178.98 or 0.00302717 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.