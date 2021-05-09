Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $88.06 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and $1.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.19 or 0.00287213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001698 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.