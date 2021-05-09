Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

