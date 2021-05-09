HashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

