Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $318,225.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

