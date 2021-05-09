Hathor Market Cap Reaches $224.43 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $224.43 million and $4.90 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

