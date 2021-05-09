Head-To-Head Review: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.57 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.68 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 1.06 $891.00 million $0.61 7.77

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 8 5 0 2.20

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51% Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

