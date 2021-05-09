Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

