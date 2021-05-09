HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.53 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

