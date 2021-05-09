Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

HL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,733,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

