Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Tops $319.23 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $319.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067852 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00065534 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00322337 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044142 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008832 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.