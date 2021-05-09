Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Tops $319.23 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $319.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00322337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,997,798 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

