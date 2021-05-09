Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.12 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $99.98 million and approximately $55.12 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

