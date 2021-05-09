Helex (HLX) Hits Market Cap of $31,631.50

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $31,631.50 and approximately $5,497.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helex has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

