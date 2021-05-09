Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $60.02 million and $1.41 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00250587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.76 or 0.01224126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00788011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.36 or 0.99919084 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

