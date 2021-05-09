Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000.

BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $21.95.

