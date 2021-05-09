Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 224,689 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,625,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

RPV opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.