Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 4.87% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $81,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,173,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 444,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 335,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

