Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2,234.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,450 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $21.95.

