Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

