Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $63.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

