Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $74.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $74,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $102.35 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

