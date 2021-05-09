Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.14 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

