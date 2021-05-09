Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 180,184 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

JPEM stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

