Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 190,699 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

