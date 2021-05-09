Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

