HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $15.31 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $15.31 million and $290,219.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.