HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0004

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $431,345.37 and approximately $113.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

