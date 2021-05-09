Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,990,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $235,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

