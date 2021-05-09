Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.62 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $221.62 million and $8.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001924 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002027 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 397,296,413 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive's official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

