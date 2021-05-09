Hoge Finance Price Up 104% This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 104% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $175.84 million and $5.66 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 411,006,572,324 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

