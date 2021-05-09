HollyGold Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $492,025.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.