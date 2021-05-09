Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

