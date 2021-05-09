Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

