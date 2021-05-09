Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.
FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.
