HOQU Price Reaches $0.0045 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $755,981.94 and approximately $3.40 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.