Horizon Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $166,611.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.23 million and $166,611.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

