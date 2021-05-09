Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,347. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at $893,656.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

