HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $27,324.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.64 or 1.00318583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.00694929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $769.79 or 0.01322799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.00374832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00238230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005642 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

