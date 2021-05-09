Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.