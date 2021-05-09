Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $159,752.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

