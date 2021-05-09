Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $58,474.45 or 0.99657943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $42.83 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.20 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00775887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.91 or 1.00037083 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

