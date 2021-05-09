hybrix Market Cap Tops $16.45 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. hybrix has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and $10,157.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00012284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, hybrix has traded up 69% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hybrix directly using US dollars.

