HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $544,790.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003881 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00110334 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,273,155 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,273,153 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

