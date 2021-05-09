Hyper Finance Trading 32.3% Lower This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $33,713.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.