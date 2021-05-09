HyperCash (HC) Price Up 5.5% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and $57.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,466.79 or 0.99644902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.76 or 0.00701768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $773.00 or 0.01317416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00380824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00245338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005879 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.