Hyprr (Howdoo) Hits Market Cap of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.