I/O Coin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00690151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.19 or 0.01759719 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,856,768 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.