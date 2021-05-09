IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.20% of IAA worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $58.93 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.