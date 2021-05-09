IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $441.31 million and a PE ratio of 28.57.

IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

